Travis Scott Delhi Concert: American Rapper Dishes Out Hit Tracks Fein, Butterfly Effect As He Performs For Half-empty Stadium On Dhanteras | Watch
Travis Scott kickstarted the Diwali festivities for the national capital with his debut performance in India. The Grammy-nominated artist enthralled the audience in Delhi on Dhanteras.
Travis Scott Delhi Concert: The American rapper put up a goosebump-worthy debut in India on October 18. Videos and photos from the singer's performance in the National Capital are now viral on social media. Travis enthralled the audience with his hit tracks like Fein, Butterfly Effect, Sicko Mode and Aye.
Before beginning the show, the singer greeted the attendees by saying, “It’s my first time in Delhi, let’s show the world how Delhi pops,” leading to a round of cheers and applause. Canadian rapper NAV opened the gig for the singer with his hits like Lemonade. Travis then took over to give the audience several goosebump-worthy moments with his biggest hits. His performance on FEIN became the highlight of the night, with the rapper performing the track multiple times.
Videos from the night also show fewer than anticipated crowds. Attendees took to their X (formerly Twitter) accounts to share clips of the stadium with half-empty seats. While the show was projected as ‘sold out’, videos showed several seats in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium empty. Others also claimed that the concert was a ‘dull show’ as the crowd was not enthusiastic enough. Some attendees also shared that the audience only knew the song FEIN by the artist, and no one vibed on the other songs.
