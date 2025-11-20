Vicky Kaushal Beefing With Uri Director Aditya Dhar After The Immortal Ashwatthama Got Shelved? Netizens Are Sus

Director Aditya Dhar is all set to bring to the big screens his next, titled Dhurandhar. The spy action thriller stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles. The trailer has received praise from the fans for its gritty narrative and stylised and gory action scenes. All eyes are now on how the promotions will help gather momentum in the film's favour before its releases on December 5.

After the release of the Dhurandhar trailer, many from the film industry gave it a shoutout on social media. However, when Vicky Kaushal didn't post about it, many became suspicious given how Aditya gave the Chhaava star his first blockbuster in the form of Uri back in 2019. Some hinted at a potential beef between the two.

Advertisement

Post their multi-crore grossing hit, Aditya and Vicky were set to reunite for the sci-fi epic The Immortal Ashwatthama. The movie, pegged back then as a one-of-its kind mythological actioner, was announced in 2020. However, after initial shooting, the team felt unconvinced about taking the project forward and it got shelved.

The Immortal Ashwatthama got shelved after it went on the floors and some portions were shot | Image: X

It is reported that while some portions of the movie were shot, the budget skyrocketed, making it a difficult bet. In interviews later on, both Vicky and Aditya confirmed that The Immortal Ashwatthama was indeed scrapped. After this, Aditya started working on Dhurandhar with a new cast and is all set to release it on the big screens. Now, its also uncertain whether the director and Vicky will ever reunited for a movie or not.

Advertisement