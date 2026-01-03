Viral Video: iPhones Showered On Fans During Singer Mankirt Aulakh's Concert In Chandigarh

Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh performed live in concert in Chandigarh on December 31. The attendees of the gig were met with a surprise gift at the concert. A member from JJ Communication, a mobile shop owner, took to the stage and showered the crowd with boxes of iPhones. A video of the same is now viral online.

iPhone gift during Mankirt Aulakh's concert leaves netizens divided

Following the conclusion of the concert, the official Instagram account of JJ Communication shared the videos of the phone boxes being tossed from the stage. The singer was seen handing out the phone boxes to the attendees and announced that it is from the members of JJ Communication. Aulakh was also seen asking the crowd to cheer for the JJ Communication team and mention them on Instagram.

Also Read: Cibi Chakaravarthi Onboards Thalaivar 173 After Sundar C's Exit



Social media users took to the comment section of the video to share reactions to the incident. Most fans asked Mankrit Aulakh where he would be performing next so that they could also attend the show and grab an iPhone. Others tagged the owner of the mobile shop and requested a gift for themselves. Several social media users also quipped that attendees who got the phones at the concert returned home with a gift that cost more than the concert ticket itself. A section of social media also shared concern for the concertgoers and argued that the singer should not have flung the phones, as it would have hurt members of the crowd. Some even flagged that the concertgoers might have fought among themselves for the phone, leading to chaos.

JJ Communication is a popular mobile phone shop that boasts a massive following of 22.6 million on Instagram. The automobile shop owners are often seen handing out expensive iPhones to fans at random locations, such as car parking and other public places. Not just phones, they also distributed air purifiers in the National Capital a few days ago to help combat the severe AQI level.



Also Read: Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben Get Engaged Ahead Of Udaipur Wedding