Viral Video | Technical Snag At Sunidhi Chauhan's Kolkata Concert, But Fans Keep The Show Going

Sunidhi Chauhan concluded her I Am Home India tour with an enthralling show in Kolkata on Wednesday night. The singer belted out her classics in a high-energy performance, videos of which are now viral online. The famous Bollywood playback singer also surprised the concert attendees by crooning Bengali songs. In a viral video, the singer was seen pausing the show for a moment to fix her mic, but the attendees took over and kept the show going.

Videos from Sunidhi Chauhan's Kolkata concert go viral

On March 25, several social media users shared videos in which the singer could be seen performing on stage when her collar mic faced a technical snag. While she tried to continue the show using the hand-held mic, a member of the organiser arrived on stage to help fix the mic. However, fans of the singer did not even want a minute of disruption in the show.

Therefore, the concert attendees took matters into their own hands and kept the music going while the singer took a minute to fix the logistics. The crowd came together to croon the lyrics to the famous song, Parda. Minutes later, the singer joined the crowd for the verse of the track. Seeing the overenthusiastic audience participation left Sunidhi smiling. A video of the same is now viral online.

Advertisement

In another viral moment from the concert, Sunidhi Chauhan was heard singing in Bengali. The show attendees in Kolkata were overjoyed by the singer's surprise. Social media is flooded with videos from the show and attendees dubbing it as the ‘best concert ever’. Fans of Sunidhi Chauhan, and those who watched her perform live, compared the show with international artists and argued that the Desi Girl singer is far better than the likes of Shakira, Taylor Swift and other acclaimed pop stars.