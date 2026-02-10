Watch: Dhurandhar Title Track Grips Winter Olympics 2026, Figure Skater's Performance On Shashwat Sachdev's Chartbuster Goes Viral

Despite having released 2 months ago, the craze of Dhurandhar is far from over. Much like all other aspects of the Aditya Dhar directorial, its music also became one of the most talked about albums in modern times. The songs of the movie, composed by Sashwat Sachdev, continues to top charts, not just in India, but globally.

Most recently the title track of the movie was played at the Winter Olympics 2026 taking place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. During one of the events, Russian-Georgian figure skater Anastasiia Gubanova, glied across ice while performing on the title track of the Ranveer Singh starrer. A video of the same is now going viral on social media.

In the video, she could be seen performing on the Hindi songs such as San Sanana San from Asoka before transitioning to the opbeat Dhurandhar track. The figure skater synced her steps with the rhythm of the song. She sported a red bindi matching with a red and gold costume for the performance.



The video comes after the track was previousoly featured at the NBA game in San Francisco. Earlier in January, Golden State Warriors faced off against the Milwaukee Bucks got a filmy twist when the banger title track from the movie met the high-energy Bhangra beats of the Dhurandhar title track. In the video, a Bhangra dance troupe, Bhangra Empire, could be seen belting out the classic moves on the track.

