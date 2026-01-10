Dhurandhar Title Track Gets Bhangra Twist, Foot-tapper Leaves Audience Spellbound At NBA Game In San Francisco | Watch

The Dhurandhar title track did not take a subtle entry at the NBA game in San Francisco. It rather arrived loudly, demanding attention in a true-blue Bollywood style. The Ranveer Singh starrer, which has become the highest-grossing Hindi movie of all times continues to charm audiences and gain more fans. After becoming a household discussion domestically, the aspects of Aditya Dhar's directorial are ready to shine internationally. The recent Golden State Warriors faced off against the Milwaukee Bucks got a filmy twist when the banger title track from the movie met the high-energy Bhangra beats.

In a video now going viral, a Bhangra dance troupe, Bhangra Empire, took to their Instagram account to share their performance on the film's title track. Putting the Bollywood music in the global spotlight, the group belted their best Bhangra moves to the dhol beat version of the title track, originally composed by Shashwat Sachdev. The video has been doing the rounds on social media with Desi fans appreciating the global appeal of the film and the music.



The video did not miss the attention of the makers of Dhurandhar as well. The production house, Jio Studios, took to the comment section of the video to write, “The FUSION we didn't see coming!”. Shared just 3 days ago, the video has garnered 3.6 million views on Instagram, with 131k likes and 315 comments, at the time of publishing.



Social media users took to the comment section to praise the rendition and the performance. A user wrote, “Proud to see our indian culture even in the NBA". Another wrote, “Didn't expect India to make a presence like this in the NBA”. The music of Dhurandhar is among the many things that are earning high praises for Aditya Dhar's directorial. The movie, headlined by Ranveer Singh, is still running in theatres. A sequel to the movie is scheduled to release on March 19.