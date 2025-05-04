Will Taylor Swift Finally Attend MET Gala After 9 Years? Fans Await Singer's Red Carpet Debut With Travis Kelce

Will Taylor Swift make it to the MET Gala 2025? It is the one question lingering in the minds of all her fans. The popular singer-songwriter is one of the most celebrated artists in Hollywood. Despite her closeness with the industry bigwigs, the pop star has skipped the MET Gala since 2016. Each year, however, she had some work commitments which gave her the perfect out. This year, the Lover hitmaker has wrapped her Eras Tour and is not awaiting any album release, leaving fans in anticipation that she will finally make a comeback at the red carpet after 9 years. What makes her appearance even more awaited is whether she will walk the red carpet with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend the MET Gala 2025?

After a whirlwind of spotlight on their romance, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been keeping their relationship low-key. The couple has opted out of making frequent public appearances. A source close to the celebrity couple has told Page Six, “Taylor is simply enjoying some alone time with Travis and being under the radar for a little bit.”



Only time will tell if this means the singer will make an appearance at the MET steps or not. Nevertheless, fans of Taylor Swift, or swifties, as they are popularly called online, have been manifesting for the Love Story fame to finally return to the charity event. For those not in the know, Taylor attended the MET Gala almost every year since her debut in 2008 up until 2016 when she co-chaired the event.



