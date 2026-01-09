Updated 9 January 2026 at 22:54 IST
WPL And Misogynistic Songs: BCCI Roasted For Roping In Yo Yo Honey Singh For Women's Premier League 2026 Opening Ceremony
Netizens pointed out that a cricket league that caters to women shouldn't have roped in a singer who is infamous for promoting misogyny in his songs.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
The fourth edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) kick-started on Friday (December 9) at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, with members of the film industry and music industry entertaining the spectators with their performances. Yo Yo Honey Singh was one of the key performers. He added a musical touch to the ceremony, crooning his chartbusters such as Lungi Dance, Blue Eyes, Party All Night, Millionaire and others.
A video showed him opening his act while Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur flanked him on both sides. The two cricketers seemed to be caught off guard as Honey Singh began his verses sitting between them. Smriti and Harmanpreet appeared unsure of what to do and made awkward expressions on camera.
Advertisement
Netizens pointed out that a cricket league that caters to women's sports shouldn't have roped in a singer who is infamous for promoting misogyny in his songs. When Honey Singh sang his viral song Millionaire, he changed the lyrics to avoid abusing on TV, leaving many miffed and amused. "WPL and mysogynistic song. Who's idea was this (sic)," commented a social media user. Another one noted, "When you have to sing but also not sound misogynist you come up with: "Mother Mother Millionaire (sic)." "And there goes the valuation of WIPL down (sic)," read another post on X.
Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez was also present at the opening ceremony. She shook a leg on her hit songs. Honey Singh was also joined on stage by Jacqueline and Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu during his Party All Night performance at the WPL opening ceremony.
Advertisement
The latest edition of the WPL kicked off with a match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The tournament will continue till February 5 when its final will take place in Vadodara.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 9 January 2026 at 22:54 IST