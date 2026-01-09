'Triptii Bahut Dumb...': Here's What Laila Majnu Director Sajid Ali Thinks Of His Viral Bollywood Find

Triptii Dimri started out her acting journey with small parts in Mom and Poster Boys, both released in 2017. In 2018, she bagged her first lead role in the romantic drama Laila Majnu. Back then, the movie didn't perform well at the box office but received good reviews for its storyline, performances and music. Last year, the movie's fate at the box office changed when it re-released.

Made on a reported budget of ₹10 crore, Laila Majnu minted ₹2.72 crore during its original run in 2017. In 2025, its re-release reception was great and pushed the final collection to over ₹13.50 crore. By now, Triptii was already popular as her small and bold role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal got her the limelight that her other releases - Bulbbul and Qala - couldn't.

In an interview last year, Laila Majnu director Sajid Ali shed light on Triptii's casting in the movie and revealed how after being rejected for the role of Laila during auditions in Delhi, she returned to Mumbai with a better physique and got selected for the film within 7 months of moving to the City Of Dreams.

"She auditioned for the movie in Delhi aur reject ho gayi thi. Fir woh Mumbai aa gayi aur uss time usne weight lose kiya tha. She was asked to audition again and immediately kuch dikha usmein. Mujhe laga ki yeh ladki toh correct lag rahi hai. 6 mahine hua tha usko Mumbai aaye aur 7th month mein woh picture ki heroine ban gayi thi," the director said.

Triptii Dimri will feature in Spirit with Prabhas | Image: X