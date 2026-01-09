2025's Viral Hit Was Shot On Borrowed Camera, Lead Actor Wore Crew Member's Shirt, Producer Couldn't Afford Catering On Set

At a time when big production houses in India are changing the game with mega budget movies that cater to international audiences, some are focusing solely on heartfelt stories that can reach out to the viewers and strike a chord with them. While 2025 saw several blockbuster hits like Dhurandhar, Kantara: Chapter 1, Chhaava and more, Gujarati film Laalo - Krishna Sada Sahaayate silently broke all rules of filmmaking and commerce.

The Gollywood drama with divine themes debuted silently in theatres on October 10. However, soon, word of mouth worked in its favour and Laalo ended up making over ₹120 crore worldwide. It had a record run in cinema halls and has now also debuted in the theatres in Hindi. Laalo emerged as not only the first ₹100 crore Gollywood film but also the highest-grosser in the Gujarati film industry. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, the team behind this mega successful cinematic venture revealed how the movie was shot with a single camera, which too was borrowed from an acquaintance. Unlike a traditional movie set-up, Laalo didn't even have catering service to feed the crew during shoot as the finances were really controlled. The movie is said to be made on a budget of ₹10 lakh.

Advertisement

Director Ankit Sakhiya said, “The movie has been shot with one camera only. Vo bhi mere dost ka camera tha. Woh bhi ek baar gir gaya tha and everyone went like, ‘Kya hua!’” The team also revealed that for one of the scenes in the movie, the creative director took off his own shirt and gave it to one of the characters. "Aaj woh shirt pehan ke ja rahe hain toh log recognise kar rahe hain use," Ankit said with a proud smile on his face.

Gujarati film Laalo has released in Hindi on January 9 | Image: X

He further shared, "Ek baar toh main set chod kar khana khane chala gaya tha itni bhookh lag rahi thi. Koi system hi nahi tha ki khana aata hai set pe. Yeh film ka set nahi tha. Yeh school project tha." In the coming months, Laalo is expected to premiere on OTT.