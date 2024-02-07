Advertisement

The 96th Academy Awards nominations will be announced live on Tuesday, January 23 at 5:30 a.m. PT/8:30 a.m. ET. It will take place at The Samuel Goldwyn Theater of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, California. Hosts Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid will unveil the nominees for each of the 23 categories.

When And Where To Watch Oscar Nominations In India?

The presentation will be available to watch on their website Oscar.com, Oscars.org as well as Academy’s YouTube, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram channels. It will start at 7:00 pm IST, according to Indian timezone. This year, India's official entry, Jude Anthany Joseph’s Malayalam disaster drama 2018: Everyone Is A Hero, failed to secure a spot among the shortlisted films for the International Feature Film category.

Oscars 2024 will take place on March 11 | Image: AP

2018 gets snubbed at Oscars

Despite being selected by the Film Federation of India to represent the country at the 96th Academy Awards, 2018: Everyone Is A Hero starring Tovino Thomas and Kunchacko Boban fell short. The film couldn't make it to the final nomination list by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Poster of 2018 | Image: IMDb

This setback adds to the historical challenges Indian cinema faces in the international arena. The last film officially nominated from India and made it to the top five was Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan in 2001. Last year, Pan Nalin's Gujarati film Chhello Show was shortlisted but faced a similar fate.

To Kill A Tiger in Oscars race

While Tovino Thomas starrer steps out of the Oscar race, a documentary titled To Kill A Tiger emerges as a strong contender in the Best Documentary category. Directed by Toronto-based filmmaker Nisha Pahuja, the documentary explores the harrowing Jharkhand gangrape case, shedding light on the crime and its aftermath.

The documentary follows the emotional journey of a father seeking justice for his daughter after the tragic incident. The docu-film brings attention to the profound social impact of the crime, resonating with audiences and Oscar voters alike. The documentary's official synopsis emphasises the ordinary man's extraordinary battle for justice, promising a narrative that will reverberate for years.