Ayushmann Khurrana And Rashmika Mandana Starrer Thama’s Teaser To Release With Hrithik-Jr.NTR’s War 2?

As Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR fans gear up for an epic showdown between the two superstars in War 2, here is another reason to get excited about the film.

As per the reports, the teaser of Maddock Horror Comedy Universe’s upcoming installment, Thama, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles will also be released with the film. The teaser will also be hard-attached to the prints of Siddharth Malhotra and Jahnvi Kapoor starrer Param Sundari which is also being produced by Maddock Films and will hit the theatres on July 25, 2025.

Thama is a love story set against the backdrop of Indian folk tales of vampires and would mark the entry of both Ayushmann and Rashmika in the universe which has delivered hits such as Stree, Stree 2, Munjya, and Bhediya. It is slated for a Diwali 2025 release.