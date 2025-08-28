Updated 28 August 2025 at 20:54 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana And Sara Ali Khan Starrer Patni Patni Aur Woh 2 Crew Assaulted By Locals In Prayagraj? Video Of Attack Goes Viral On Social Media
The crew of Pati Patni Aur Woh 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, was reportedly assaulted by locals in Prayagraj. A viral video shows police breaking up the scuffle
As per a video that is now going viral on social media, the film crew of Pati Patni Wur Woh 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles, has been assaulted by locals in Prayagraj.
While there has been no official reaction from the production house or the actors about the incident, it is being reported that the scuffle broke out between a few members of the crew after an argument, the reasons for which remain unknown. In the video, the crew appears to be shooting some sequence on a busy road when the chaos ensues.
The video further shows police present at the site taking instant action and breaking up the fight, trying to diffuse the situation.
Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 is being directed by Mudassar Aziz and would feature Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiqa Gabbi in pivotal roles apart from Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan. The film is a spiritual sequel to Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh, which released in 2019, and in turn was a remake of the 1978 movie by the same name.
Published On: 28 August 2025 at 20:54 IST