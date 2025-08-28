Ayushmann Khurrana And Sara Ali Khan Starrer Patni Patni Aur Woh 2 Crew Assaulted By Locals In Prayagraj? Video Of Attack Goes Viral On Social Media

As per a video that is now going viral on social media, the film crew of Pati Patni Wur Woh 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles, has been assaulted by locals in Prayagraj.

While there has been no official reaction from the production house or the actors about the incident, it is being reported that the scuffle broke out between a few members of the crew after an argument, the reasons for which remain unknown. In the video, the crew appears to be shooting some sequence on a busy road when the chaos ensues.

The video further shows police present at the site taking instant action and breaking up the fight, trying to diffuse the situation.