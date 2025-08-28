Watch: Anne Hathaway Suffers A Nasty Fall On The Devil Wears Prada 2 Set, What She Does Next Shocks Everyone

Anne Hathaway has been filming for The Devil Wears Prada 2 with Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep | Image: Republic

Anne Hathaway has been filming for the much anticipated sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2. However, a nasty incident unfolded on the set when the actress suffered a fall from the stairs of the set while the camera was still rolling. It appeared as if Hathaway's heel broke leading to her taking an awkward plunge. However, she recovered swiftly and stood upon her feet without anyone's help.

Photos from the set show the Academy Award-winning actress wearing a knee-length black pleated skirt, a sheer plaid top layered over a black tank and tall black silver-studded strappy heels.

Hathaway recovered quickly from the fall, stood up and smiled instantly. "I’m fine!" she told onlookers. She rose from the fall and hugged crew members, moving on with the shoot. It is unclear if the fall was part of the script or not.

Anne Hathaway recovered from the fall on the set with grace | Image: X

Earlier, Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep have also been spotted filming for The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The Devil Wears Prada is a 2006 comedy-drama film directed by David Frankel. The screenplay, written by Aline Brosh McKenna, is based on the 2003 novel by Lauren Weisberger. It follows Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway), an aspiring journalist who gets a job at a fashion magazine but finds herself at the mercy of her demanding editor, Miranda Priestly (Streep).