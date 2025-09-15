Jolly LLB 3 Advance Booking: Arshad Warsi, Akshay Kumar's Courtroom Film Witnesses Major Spike In Ticket Sales

Jolly LLB 3 Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are gearing up for the release of Jolly LLB's third installment. Ahead of its release, the makers have opened the ticket window for movie buffs to book shows in advance. The movie will be clashing with debutant Aaishvary Thackeray's Nishaanchi and biopic drama Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi. However, out of three, Jolly LLB 3 is the highest anticipated Hindi movie of this week.

Jolly LLB 3, day 1 advance booking

According to Sacnilk, the movie collected ₹28.46 lakh after selling 7140 tickets for 2805 shows. The makers are yet to open the full-fledged advance booking of the movie. So far, the maximum is reported in Delhi (₹43.75 lakh), followed by Maharashtra (₹29.32 lakh). On Sunday, the movie collected ₹5.32 lakh after selling 932 tickets for 598 shows.

The Jolly LLB movie series is written and directed by Subhash Kapoor. The first installment, starring Arshad alongside Boman Irani, grossed ₹46 crore worldwide against the budget of ₹12 crore. The second installment starred Akshay Kumar opposite Anu Kapoor, and the movie collected ₹197 crore worldwide against a reported budget of ₹30 crore. As the third installment is set to release, the movie brings Arshad and Akshay, who use the same title 'Jolly LLB', at loggerheads in the courtroom. It is expected to perform well at the box office given the positive reviews of previous installments.

All about Jolly LLB 3