Updated 15 September 2025 at 12:49 IST
Jolly LLB 3 Advance Booking: Arshad Warsi, Akshay Kumar's Courtroom Film Witnesses Major Spike In Ticket Sales
Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3 is the highest anticipated Hindi movie of this week, written and directed by Subhash Kapoor.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Jolly LLB 3 Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are gearing up for the release of Jolly LLB's third installment. Ahead of its release, the makers have opened the ticket window for movie buffs to book shows in advance. The movie will be clashing with debutant Aaishvary Thackeray's Nishaanchi and biopic drama Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi. However, out of three, Jolly LLB 3 is the highest anticipated Hindi movie of this week.
Jolly LLB 3, day 1 advance booking
According to Sacnilk, the movie collected ₹28.46 lakh after selling 7140 tickets for 2805 shows. The makers are yet to open the full-fledged advance booking of the movie. So far, the maximum is reported in Delhi (₹43.75 lakh), followed by Maharashtra (₹29.32 lakh). On Sunday, the movie collected ₹5.32 lakh after selling 932 tickets for 598 shows.
Also Read: Soha Ali Khan Calls Bhabhi Kareena Kapoor 'Incredibly Genuine Person', Admits It Took Time To ‘Build Trust’
The Jolly LLB movie series is written and directed by Subhash Kapoor. The first installment, starring Arshad alongside Boman Irani, grossed ₹46 crore worldwide against the budget of ₹12 crore. The second installment starred Akshay Kumar opposite Anu Kapoor, and the movie collected ₹197 crore worldwide against a reported budget of ₹30 crore. As the third installment is set to release, the movie brings Arshad and Akshay, who use the same title 'Jolly LLB', at loggerheads in the courtroom. It is expected to perform well at the box office given the positive reviews of previous installments.
All about Jolly LLB 3
Apart from Akshay and Arshad, the movie also stars Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla and Amrita Rao in key roles. The upcoming movie is certain to be a laugh riot. The story revolves around a case involving struggling farmers whose lands are being seized by a dishonest businessman, played by Gajraj Rao. Akshay's Jolly finds himself in trouble when he lands on the wrong side of the case, leading to a series of chaotic and witty exchanges with Arshad's Jolly. It will hit the theatres on September 19.
Also Read: After Hera Pheri 3 Legal Drama With Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal Opens Up About Ajey Vs Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Clash
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 15 September 2025 at 12:48 IST