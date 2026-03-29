Baahubali 2 Producer Reacts As Dhurandhar 2 Dethrones Prabhas Starrer To Register Highest North America Collection

The Dhurandhar duology has dominated the box office and social media discourse ever since release. The sequel, helmed by Aditya Dhar, hit the big screens on March 19 and is on track to become the highest-grossing Indian movie ever. Not just in India, the movie has been wreaking havoc at the overseas box office as well.

Most recently, the Ranveer Singh starrer has surpassed the collection of Baahubali 2 (2017) in North America, becoming the highest-grossing Indian movie in the region. The record was held by the SS Rajamouli directorial for 9 years before the release of Dhurandhar 2. Even big project movies like Pushpa 2, Jawan, Animal and others could not achieve the feat.

What makes Dhurandhar 2 feat even more remarkable is that the movie is setting records despite having no traditional safety nets. The movie is ‘A’ certified, which limits its audience. Its runtime is nearly 4 hours, which could have been viewed as another deterrent. And finally, the movie did not get a release in the Gulf countries (GCC), which are major contributors towards the business of Indian films.

Baahubali 2 producer reacts to Dhurandhar 2 feat

In a moment of solidarity, producer of the Baahubali films, Shobu Yarlagadda took to X to share the record set by Dhurandhar 2 and wrote, “Yesterday I watched #Dhurandhar2‌TheRevenge and needless to say I loved it and thoroughly enjoyed the film! Happy to see it breaking all the records and setting new box office benchmarks in India and worldwide! Congratulations to the entire team! (claps emojis)”.



Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Witnesses Record Jump On Day 10, Eyes ₹800 Cr Milestone

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As per Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has amassed breached the $19.40 million mark in North America. Baahubali 2 made a total of $20.19 million in North America, a number the Ranveer Singh starrer will comfortably cross this Sunday.