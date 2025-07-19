Beautiful Romance, Magical Music: Saiyaara’s Success Is A Testament To Why Going Back To Basics Always Works in Bollywood

A relatively smaller film with complete newcomers opening to higher numbers than Akahsy Kumar, Aamir Khan, and Ajay Devgn led films was on no one’s bingo card this year. But here comes Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara starring debutantes Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda – a romantic musical that opened to Rs. 21 crores on the box-office riding on the craft of Mohit Suri romances and magical music.

As trade pundits wrack their brain at the stupendous numbers Saiyaara is clocking compared to the star-driven projects, here is why we think Saiyaara is having a dream run becoming one of the biggest hits at the box office catapulting Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda to overnight sensations.

Unique Promotional Strategy

Ask any star and they will agree that they hate promoting movies beyond an extent and even audience finds it annoying when actors are practically shoved down our throats in the name of promotion. YRF’s decision to not let the lead pair go through the deathly boring ‘Never Have I Ever’ interviews, rapid fires, and mall appearances actually built genuine interest in Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda. Without knowing their personalities from the promotional rounds, the characters they played on screen felt more believable.

Void for Good Romance

Of late, Bollywood has been going through an identity crisis. The ‘big’ releases have become somewhat of a template covering one or all of the elements of big action, big emotions, big patriotism, big social issues. Somewhere between all of these, Bollywood forgot what it did best – good romantic films. It is what Bollywood is known for across the world and the success of Saiyaara is a testament to the yearning that audiences feel for good romantic stories on the big screen.

Touching Music

Talking about what Bollywood does best, the music of Saiyaara proved yet another time that in Bollywood good music will always carry a film. The music of the film composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, Arslan Nizami with contributions from Mithoon, Sachet-Parampara, Rishabh Kant, and Vishal Mishra has given the music of the film a fresh sound that clearly resonated with the audience.

A Convincing Lead Pair

While featuring two debutantes as lead is often seen as a risky proposition by producers, sometimes it can cut through the fatigue of seeing the same faces again and again. With Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda giving convincing performances as leads, the film largely benefitted from the same. Actors playing age-appropriate characters on screen is also a welcoming change from seeing the same 40 something actors starring in a ‘young’ love story.

Close Comparisons to a Popular IP