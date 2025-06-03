Before Sharing Screen In Spirit, Prabhas And Triptii Dimri Will Clash At Box Office With The Raja Saab Vs Arjun Ustara On December 5

Prabhas' starrer The Raja Saab has finally locked a new release date after facing multiple delays. The director of the film announced the release date of the horror comedy along with a new poster and news that the teaser will be released on June 16. The film is now set to release on December 5, 2025. A Bollywood biggie is also scheduled to land on the same day.

Arjun Ustara features Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri

In December 2024, the production house, Nadiadwala Grandson had announced the film Arjun Ustara. The movie is headlined by Triptii Dimri and Shahid Kapoor. Directed by Vishal Bharadwaj, the movie is also scheduled to release on December 5.



If both The Raja Saab and Arjun Ustara are released as planned, then Prabhas and Triptii Dimri will clash at the box office. The actors are gearing up to share the screen in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Spirit. The movie is yet to go on floors and will most likely release next year.



The Raja Saab release date announced after multiple delays

The announcement of The Raja Saab release date has made fans of Prabhas euphoric as they had been waiting for an update on the movie for a long time. As per reports, Prabhas will play a triple role in the film. Directed by Maruthi, the Telugu language horror comedy was initially scheduled to release on April 10, 2025. However, the release was pushed as the work on the film was not complete.

