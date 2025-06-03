Before Sharing Screen In Spirit, Prabhas And Triptii Dimri Will Clash At Box Office With The Raja Saab Vs Arjun Ustara On December 5

Updated 3 June 2025 at 13:22 IST
Prabhas' starrer The Raja Saab has finally locked a new release date after facing multiple delays. The director of the film announced the release date of the horror comedy along with a new poster and news that the teaser will be released on June 16. The film is now set to release on December 5, 2025. A Bollywood biggie is also scheduled to land on the same day.
In December 2024, the production house, Nadiadwala Grandson had announced the film Arjun Ustara. The movie is headlined by Triptii Dimri and Shahid Kapoor. Directed by Vishal Bharadwaj, the movie is also scheduled to release on December 5.
If both The Raja Saab and Arjun Ustara are released as planned, then Prabhas and Triptii Dimri will clash at the box office. The actors are gearing up to share the screen in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Spirit. The movie is yet to go on floors and will most likely release next year.
The announcement of The Raja Saab release date has made fans of Prabhas euphoric as they had been waiting for an update on the movie for a long time. As per reports, Prabhas will play a triple role in the film. Directed by Maruthi, the Telugu language horror comedy was initially scheduled to release on April 10, 2025. However, the release was pushed as the work on the film was not complete.
Along with the new release date, the makers also announced that the teaser of The Raja Saab will drop on June 16. The film will also feature Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Sanjay Dutt and Riddhi Kumar. Fans of Prabhas have been waiting in anticipation to see the first look of The Raja Saab teaser.
