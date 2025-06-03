Nisha Aur Uske Cousins Actor Vibhu Raghave Dies At 37 After Long Battle With Cancer, Simple Kaul, Addite Malik And Saumya Tandon Pen Emotional Notes

Vibhu Raghave was battling stage four colon cancer in 2022. After a long battle, the actor breathed his last at the age of 37 on June 2. Television actors Saumya Tandon and Addite Malik confirmed his demise by sharing information about his funeral and last rites. The actor was best known for his performance in the television show Nisha Aur Uske Cousins.

Vibhu Raghave's friends and co-stars mourn his loss

Vibhu Raghave was under medical care and admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital. Despite his cancer diagnosis, the actor was active on social media and especially shared motivational stories about his battle with the disease. Close friends of the actor, Simple Kaul, Saumya Tandon and Additie Malik, among others, shared details of his funeral while mourning his demise.



As per the post shared by the actresses, Vibhu's antim darshan will be held on June 3 from 12:30 PM onwards, followed by the funeral at 1 PM. The last rites will take place at Relief Road, Prakash Nagar, Dnyaneshwar Nagar, Jogeshwari West, Mumbai. He is survived by his mother, brother and sister.

Shararat fame Simple Kaul took to her Instagram account just a week back to share the health update of Vibhu Raghve and requested funds from her fans and followers. Sharing a photo of the actor from the hospital bed, she wrote, “Hello everyone! A little update about our friend Vibhu @vibhuzinsta who’s been our friend, coactor and our co-worker in our restaurants. He’s been more than a family to us. He’s still battling with 4th-stage cancer in Nanavati hospital for the last two weeks. It’s been an overwhelming journey for all of us to see him go through this. He’s fighting it bravely. We have exhausted our funds, and we need immediate funds to save him. Pls pray for his recovery & do contribute whatever you can for his hospital treatment. Your wishes and prayers have helped us earlier, too. Thank you for your immense love and prayers.”

Who was Vibhu Raghve?