Prabhas Fans Rejoice! After Multiple Delays The Raja Saab Finally Locks New Release Date

The Raja Saab is one of the most anticipated movies of Prabhas. The film was scheduled to hit the big screens on April 10, 2025, but was postponed due to pending work. The makers have finally shared a new release date for the film.

When will The Raja Saab release?

On June 3, The Raja Saab director Maruthi surprised fans of the actor by announcing the release date of the film. He shared a new poster of the Prabhas starrer along with the caption, “A day that promises a festival on the big screens just like we all dreamt of seeing our dearest darling #Prabhas". Sharing the announcement, the director revealed that The Raja Saab will hit the big screens worldwide on December 5, 2025. Along with the release date, the makers also shared that the teaser of the film will be released on June 16 at 10:52 am.



The announcement from the filmmaker comes days after fans of Prabhas made ‘Careless Raja Saab Team’ trend on X (formerly Twitter). After postponing the film's release, the Raja Saab makers had assured fans of Prabhas that a teaser of the movie would be released in mid-May. When that did not happen, fans were left agitated. Reports also suggested that there are some VFX delays, and there are nearly 50 days of shooting are still left. As a result, ‘Careless Raja Saab Team’ began trending on X with more than 30k posts. However, with the announcement of the release date, fans of Prabhas can breathe a sigh of relief.

DYK Prabhas will feature in a triple role in The Raja Saab