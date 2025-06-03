Prabhas Fans Rejoice! After Multiple Delays The Raja Saab Finally Locks New Release Date

Updated 3 June 2025 at 11:07 IST
The Raja Saab is one of the most anticipated movies of Prabhas. The film was scheduled to hit the big screens on April 10, 2025, but was postponed due to pending work. The makers have finally shared a new release date for the film.
On June 3, The Raja Saab director Maruthi surprised fans of the actor by announcing the release date of the film. He shared a new poster of the Prabhas starrer along with the caption, “A day that promises a festival on the big screens just like we all dreamt of seeing our dearest darling #Prabhas". Sharing the announcement, the director revealed that The Raja Saab will hit the big screens worldwide on December 5, 2025. Along with the release date, the makers also shared that the teaser of the film will be released on June 16 at 10:52 am.
The announcement from the filmmaker comes days after fans of Prabhas made ‘Careless Raja Saab Team’ trend on X (formerly Twitter). After postponing the film's release, the Raja Saab makers had assured fans of Prabhas that a teaser of the movie would be released in mid-May. When that did not happen, fans were left agitated. Reports also suggested that there are some VFX delays, and there are nearly 50 days of shooting are still left. As a result, ‘Careless Raja Saab Team’ began trending on X with more than 30k posts. However, with the announcement of the release date, fans of Prabhas can breathe a sigh of relief.
The Raja Saab is a Telugu romantic comedy horror movie. The film will reportedly feature Prabhas in a triple role. Along with the ‘rebel star’, the film will also feature, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Sanjay Dutt and Riddhi Kumar. The film was first announced in October 2022, and the first glimpse of the same was released in July 2024. A poster of the movie was released in December 2024 and the announcement made today is the first update on the Prabhas starrer ever since.
