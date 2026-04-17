Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar Ends Dhurandhar 2's Month-Long Dominance, Horror-Comedy Mints ₹15.75 Crore

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1: Despite mixed reviews, Akshay Kumar fronted latest release, director Priyadarshan's horror comedy Bhooth Bangla has witnessed a decent opening day biz. The movie had paid previews on Thursday (April 16), which paved the way for its April 17 release. While an opening day number of over ₹15 crore doesn't look like much, Bhooth Bangla has finally managed to tame Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which has now completed its 30-day blockbuster run at the box office.

Akshay's Bhooth Bangla starts off decent at box office

Bhooth Bangla has managed to become Akshay Kumar's third biggest opener in the post-Covid era. Including previews of ₹3.50 crore and day 1 biz of ₹12.25 crore, the collection of the movie stands at ₹15.75 crore. In terms of opening day figures in the post pandemic period, Bhooth Bangla stands behind Akshay's Sooryavanshi (₹26.29 crore) and Housefull 5 (₹24 crore).

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Bhooth Bangla released on April 17 | Image: X

Since the word of mouth is mixed, the remaining weekend remains crucial for Bhooth Bangla. Earlier, the movie rescheduled its release date twice to avoid competition from Dhurandhar: The Revenge. When they are simultaneously running, Dhurandhar 2's screen count and collections have significantly declined, giving Bhooth Bangla an edge. It remains to be seen if Akshay's film can eventually capitalise on this advantage.

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What is the plot of Bhooth Bangla?

In the movie, Akshay's character Arjun orchestrates his wedding at a haunted mansion despite stern warnings. The demon Vadhusur, who has grown powerful since its emergence 1000 years ago, is what everyone, but Arjun, is scared of. Is Vadhusur just a myth or real, Bhooth Bangla reveals all. The movie is tempered with humourous dialogues and pure Akshay style slapstick comedy. Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, late actor Asrani, Wamiqa Gabbi and Tabu feature in prominent roles in Bhooth Bangla.