Ranbir Kapoor-Yash's Ramayana Faces A Real Monster At Box Office On Diwali

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer mythological epic Ramayana: Part 1 is all set to release in cinema halls on Diwali this year. The festive occasion is of deep significance to the Hindu epic and its release has been deliberately planned around it. In fact, Part 2 of Ramayana will release on Diwali in 2027. While the Hindi movie is likely to not face box office competition from a major Indian release, given its scale and hype, a much-awaited international release has set up a clash with Ramayana.

Godzilla Minus Zero, the follow up to the commercial blockbuster and Oscar winner Godzilla Minus One, is all set to debut internationally on November 6, just three days after its Japan release on November 3. Given Diwali is falling in November this year, Ramayana is expected to release on the same day or around the creature feature Godzilla Minus Zero. This means that the fight for IMAX screens will be a real one, especially in markets like North America and the UK.

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Even though Indian distributors can give preference to Ramayana here, securing a good showcasing alongside Godzilla Minus Zero will be a big challenge overseas. Just like the first installment, if the sequel picks up early and gets good reviews then Ramayana's box office biz will be directly affected.

Moreover, despite its terrific theatrical run in 2023, Godzilla Minus One only saw an OTT release in India. The sequel, given the response to its first teaser showcased at CinemaCon, may receive good traction here too closer to its release date.

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