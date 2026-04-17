Ustaad Bhagat Singh Faces Fresh Round Of Trolling After OTT Release, Sreeleela's Overacting In Pawan Kalyan's 'Brainless' Action Film Draws Flak
Ustaad Bhagat Singh is witnessing low engagement on Netflix after it debuted on the OTT platform on April 16 in multiple languages, including Hindi.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Ustaad Bhagat Singh On OTT: Pawan Kalyan's long delayed action film Ustaad Bhagat Singh finally saw its release on the big screens on March 19. It decided to clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge after Yash starrer Toxic vacated the Eid slot. Despite having decent buzz around its release and its festive debut, the movie didn't sit well with the audiences, even Pawan Kalyan's fans.
Ustaad Bhagat Singh also emerged as Pawan Kalyan’s lowest opening week grosser post-COVID. After an underwhelming reception at the box office, the movie premiered on Netflix in multiple Indian languages, including Hindi, on April 16. However, as more people watched it, the criticism against it only intensified. Social media is flooded with posts, with watchers mentioning how Ustaad Bhagat Singh is a "terrible" film. Sreeleela's clip are being circulated online, with trolls targeting her for her "overacting". Others called out Pawan Kalyan's one-tone performance as a cop in UBS.
Also read: Love And War To Release In Theatres On...
A watcher commented, "First half ok, second half too much predictable & all over the top scenes (sic)." Another said, "Lol . I was planning to watch it , but now dropped the plan (sic)."
Advertisement
For many, the fact that UBS has not generated any buzz on social media, including memes or discussions, is proof that it has been rejected on OTT just like it was in theatres. A few scattered posts and limited commentary on the action film signals people haven't tuned in at all to watch it.
Advertisement
What's the story of Ustaad Bhagat Singh?
Ustaad Bhagat Singh tells the story of a tribal boy who grows up with strong values and courage. His teacher gives him the name Bhagat Singh and shapes his principles early in life. He stands firmly against injustice and powerful forces with honesty and strength. Alongside Pawan Kalyan, the film also stars Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna and R Parthiban, among others.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.