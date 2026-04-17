Ustaad Bhagat Singh Faces Fresh Round Of Trolling After OTT Release, Sreeleela's Overacting In Pawan Kalyan's 'Brainless' Action Film Draws Flak

Ustaad Bhagat Singh On OTT: Pawan Kalyan's long delayed action film Ustaad Bhagat Singh finally saw its release on the big screens on March 19. It decided to clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge after Yash starrer Toxic vacated the Eid slot. Despite having decent buzz around its release and its festive debut, the movie didn't sit well with the audiences, even Pawan Kalyan's fans.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh also emerged as Pawan Kalyan’s lowest opening week grosser post-COVID. After an underwhelming reception at the box office, the movie premiered on Netflix in multiple Indian languages, including Hindi, on April 16. However, as more people watched it, the criticism against it only intensified. Social media is flooded with posts, with watchers mentioning how Ustaad Bhagat Singh is a "terrible" film. Sreeleela's clip are being circulated online, with trolls targeting her for her "overacting". Others called out Pawan Kalyan's one-tone performance as a cop in UBS.

A watcher commented, "First half ok, second half too much predictable & all over the top scenes (sic)." Another said, "Lol . I was planning to watch it , but now dropped the plan (sic)."

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For many, the fact that UBS has not generated any buzz on social media, including memes or discussions, is proof that it has been rejected on OTT just like it was in theatres. A few scattered posts and limited commentary on the action film signals people haven't tuned in at all to watch it.

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What's the story of Ustaad Bhagat Singh?