Bipasha Basu Responds To Mrunal Thakur’s ‘Manly Muscles’ Remark In A Throwback Video, Netizens Applaud The Power Move

The Internet has a way of digging up the past to cause trouble in the present and this is exactly what is happening with Mrunal Thakur right now.

In a throwback video that is suddenly going viral, Mrunal can be seen giving an interview to the media with her KumKum Bhagya co-star Arjit Taneja where she comments on Bipasha Basu having ‘manly muscles’. In the video she also says, “I am far better than Bipasha,” dissing the actress.





Clearly, the video has made it to Bipasha’s notice as the Raaz actress took to Instagram to give a befitting reply to Mrunal’s comment. She wrote, “#loveyourself. Get those muscles beautiful ladies… we should be strong…muscles help you attain good physical and mental health forever! Bust the age-old thought process that women should not look strong or be physically strong!!”

While Bipasha did not name Mrunal directly, there is absolutely no doubt regarding what the post is all about.



Netizens seemed to be in favour of Bipasha in this exchange with many expressing their disappointment with Mrunal. One user wrote, “All my admiration for Mrunal, gone is seconds,” while another commented, “Bipasha owned her body and HER SKINTONE! In an Era when NO OTHER ACTRESSES WERE CAST IN MOVIES WITH DUSKY SKIN! She stood her ground! That’s a POWER MOVE FROM A BADDIE!! Mrunal could NEVER!”.