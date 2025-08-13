War 2 Day 1 Advance Booking: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR Starrer Witnesses Sudden Surge In Ticket Sales And This Is The Reason

Updated 13 August 2025 at 08:21 IST
War 2 Day 1 Advance Booking: The buzz for Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer finally seems to have hit a high note. Despite receiving a U/A certificate, mass appeal, franchise incentive, and dominance over screen share, War 2 registered only lukewarm pre-sales collections until now. The bookings for the Telugu version of the movie opened on August 12, and the advance booking skyrocketed.
The advance booking for War 2 opened on August 10. While the anticipation for the film is high, the enthusiasm has not translated into strong ticket sales. At the time of publishing, the Hindi version of War 2 sold 1,85,113 tickets. On the contrary, within hours of sales going live, the Telugu version of War 2 has sold 1,27,024 tickets.
Also Read: Coolie: India's Second-Highest-Paid Music Composer Admits Using ChatGPT For Making Soundtrack for Rajinikanth Starrer
The sudden surge in ticket sales can be attributed to the undisputed stardom of Jr NTR in the Telugu-speaking belt. As a result, the collections of War 2 skyrocketed after the commencement of the bookings of the Telugu version. As per Sacnilk, the Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR starrer has minted ₹9.13 crore in advance collections. Experts believe that the movie will add a few more crores to its kitty before its release on August 14. The booking for the Hindi version of the movie is likely to pick up after the word of mouth from cinegoers who catch early shows of the movie. Trade analysts have predicted an over ₹25 crore opening for War 2 in India.
Also Read: 'Boycott Coolie' Gains Momentum As Netizens Flag 3x Ticket Price Hike
War 2 will hit screens alongside Rajinikanth's Coolie. As a result, both movies will clash at the box office on the Independence Day weekend. While War 2 has the benefit of more screens and a family-friendly CBFC certificate, the Rajinikanth starrer has already surpassed the movie in advance booking by a significant margin. The Rajinikanth starrer has also established a strong lead in the overseas market. The data before the release of both the films is highly tilted in favour of Coolie over War 2.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published On: 13 August 2025 at 08:21 IST