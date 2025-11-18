100% Blockbuster: Dhurandhar Trailer Gives Netizens 'Goosebumps', Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal Get Roaring Response

Dhurandhar Trailer X Review: Netizens have been left mighty impressed by the 4-minute trailer of Ranveer Singh's upcoming film. Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar will hit the big screens on December 5, and the impactful trailer also features R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt in powerful roles. Social media users have shared the first response to the trailer on their X accounts.

Dhurandhar trailer gets glowing review on X

The over 4-minute trailer of Dhurandhar was released at 12:12 PM today. The intense first look opened with a monologue by Arjun Rampal playing in the background of a gore scene, setting the tone for his unsparring, savage character as Major Iqbal, an ISI member. X users shared a special review of the actor, calling his performance one of the most eye-catching in the trailer. While not much about the story is revealed yet, some speculated that Rampal is the villain in the story and appreciated his look and grit.

R. Madhavan's look as Ajay Sanyal, Indian intelligence officer, also got a big thumbs up from netizens. Following the trailer release, apart from Ranveer Singh, who plays the lead role, social media users have been gushing over the performance of Akshaye Khanna, who is seen as the "Apex Predator" Rehman Dakait. Apart from the performances of the actors, X users made special mention of the background music and editing of the Dhurandhar trailer.

Advertisement

Aditya Dhar also received unanimous praise online for cutting an over 4-minute trailer and yet keeping the important elements hidden. Social media stressed that despite the unusual length, the trailer left them wanting more and heightened their interest in the film's plot. Passing a verdict based solely on the trailer, social media users shared that the movie will be a ‘blockbuster’ at the box office. Dhurandhar will hit the big screens on December 5.



Also Read: With Dhurandhar Ranveer Singh Scores Many Firsts?