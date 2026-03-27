₹1000 Crore Club: Dhurandhar The Revenge Not The Fastest Indian Film To Hit Box Office Milestone

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has wreaked havoc at the box office after releasing on March 19. In just a week of its theatrical debut, the Ranveer Singh starrer spy thriller hit the ₹1000 crore mark worldwide. While the numbers slowed down in the first week, a phenomenal jump is expected in the second weekend. Director Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar has also become the third highest grossing Indian movie franchise, and now only stands behind Baahubali and YRF Spyverse in terms of overall collections.

Also read: Pakis Make Hilarious Demands To Aditya Dhar Post Dhurandhar 2 Success

While Dhurandhar 2 may have every possible box office record under its name, it is not the (only) fastest film to hit the ₹1000 crore mark worldwide. The Bollywood film took 7 days to hit this milestone. Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 also grossed ₹1000 crore worldwide in its first week only. Effectively, 2 movies share the top spot in the list of fastest ₹1000 crore grossers in Indian cinema. Here's a list of Indian films in the ₹1000 crore gross club and how much time they took to hit these mammoth figures.

Baahubali 2: 10 days

KGF Chapter 2: 16 days

Jawan: 18 days

Pathaan: 27 days

Dhurandhar: 21 days

Kalki 2898 AD: 26 days

Dangal: 142 days

RRR: 17 days

Advertisement

Dhurandhar franchise is directed by Aditya Dhar | Image: X

Featuring Ranveer in the lead role, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a follow-up to Aditya's 2025 release Dhurandhar, which went on to earn over ₹1300 crore at the box office worldwide. The sequel charts the rise of Ranveer's character Hamza Ali Mazari in the Karachi underworld while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually transforms into the covert operative for the Indian intelligence service