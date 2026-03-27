Sonu Sood Reveals Why He Turned Down Dabangg 2: Knew I Won’t Be Able To Repair...

Sonu Sood's character Chhedi Singh in the cop film Dabangg was a hit. Sonu's antagonist character struck such a chord with viewers that after the release of the Abhinav Kashyap directorial in 2010, he started getting more villainous roles. In a new revelation, Sonu shared that he initially rejected Dabangg as he "didn't understand the part" initially. He also said that he and Abhinav worked on Chhedi extensively to make him look like how he does in the movie.

“I refused Dabangg at first because I didn’t really understand the part. Then I sat down with the director and I suggested a few changes. We sat together and we changed that character a lot, we added some humour to it and that is how it became entertaining,” he said while appearing on Divya Jain's YouTube channel.

While Sonu's character is shown to be dead in Dabangg, the team wanted him back in the sequel, alongside lead star Salman Khan. However, Sonu refused the sequel as he did not like the script. “For Dabangg 2, Salman and Arbaaz wanted me on board. I didn’t understand that script when I heard it the first time… I thought that I must be upfront and say what I feel," he said.

Advertisement

Sonu Sood featured in several negative roles after Dabangg | Image: IMDb

“I told him that I do not understand this role… I knew that I won’t be able to repair it much so I excused myself and I wished them well," Sonu added. In Dabangg 2, Prakash Raj plays the main villain. Prakash and Salman played the antagonist and protagonist respectively the 2009 superhit film Wanted. Dabangg 2 was directed by Arbaaz Khan. Unlike the first part, the sequel did not land with the viewers and turned out to be an average grosser at the box office. Salman also featured in Dabangg 3. However, the threequel tasted failure and performed poorly at the box office.