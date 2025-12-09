Dhurandhar: DYK Akshaye Khanna Improvised His Viral Dance On FA9LA Track, Choreographer Says 'None of Us Knew What He Was Going To Do'

Akshaye Khanna's dance on the track FA9LA has gained almost the same popularity as the movie Dhurandhar. The song has become an earworm for listeners who have seen the film, and social media has delivered the song to even those who have yet to catch it on the big screens. Interestingly, a choreographer working on the Ranveer Singh film has shared that Akshaye Khanna's viral dance was not planned and the actor winged it himself.

When we were shooting this song, his oxygen level had dropped: Choreographer talks about Akshaye Khanna's preparation for Dhurandhar

In a chat with Mid-day, the choreographer of Dhuarandhar, Vishal Ganguly, shared, “The song is a celebration of Akshaye’s character being crowned as the Sher-E-Baloch. Originally, he was supposed to enter, walk through the dancers, and sit on the throne. Seeing the scene’s mood and the dancers’ performance, the fantastic actor that Akshaye is, he said he would dance a bit when he walks in. None of us knew what he was going to do. Akshaye entered the scene, took it from that point, and spontaneously performed.”



This was corroborated by a previous statment by actor Danish Pandor, who plays the role of Uzair Baloch in the Aditya Dhar directorial Dhurandhar. Talking to Filmygyan, the actor shared, “He did all of that on his own. Full choreography was happening, and in the middle of that, Akshaye sir asked Aditya, ‘Can I dance?’ Aditya said, ‘whatever you feel like doing.’ So everyone is dancing, and he looks at everyone, and then he starts dancing on his own. And we were all awestruck."



The particular scene, which has gone viral on social media, shows Akshaye Khanna entering the frame while the popular track FA9LA plays in the background. The actor, essaying the role of Rahman Dakait in Dhurandhar, steps out of his car in a crisp black suit and greets the crowd with a gentle nod. He appears to be in a jolly mood and does a salaam while watching the traditional dancers performing in the background. He then unexpectedly joins the performers for a brief time before taking his seat. Ranveer Singh is also seen in the background of the scene.

