Akshaye Khanna's Viral Dhurandhar Dance Is A Tribute To His Father Vinod Khanna, OId Video Goes Viral
Akshaye Khanna's dance in Dhurandhar is almost as popular as Ranveer Singh's film. An old video of the actor's father, Vinod Khanna, dancing similarly has now gone viral on social media.
Dhurandhar hit the big screens on December 5, and since then, Akshaye Khanna's dance on the track Fa9la has been doing the rounds on social media. Several reels and videos around the dance have now become the talk of the town on social media. The choreographer and the co-actor of Ranveer Singh have also confirmed that Akshaye Khanna danced himself, without any instruction from the filmmakers.
Akshaye Khanna's dance moves in Dhurandhar are inspired by his father Vinod Khanna?
Following the release of Dhurandhar, social media users have been tirelessly singing praises of Akshaye Khanna. His performance and screen presence have received unanimous praise, with some believing that he has outshone the lead, Ranveer Singh. His dance has created almost as much buzz as the movie itself.
Now an old video going viral online shows his father and veteran actor Vinod Khanna dancing in almost a similar pattern. At a concert, reportedly held in Pakistan's Lahore in 1989, the veteran actor could be seen performing the dance that has now become the hookstep for the Fa9la track. Akshaye Khanna is yet to react to the comparisons that are now gaining pace on social media.
Akshaye Khanna winged the steps in the Dhurandhar viral dance
In an interview with Mid-day, the Dhurandhar choreographer Vishal Ganguly shared, “The song is a celebration of Akshaye’s character being crowned as the Sher-E-Baloch. Originally, he was supposed to enter, walk through the dancers, and sit on the throne. Seeing the scene’s mood and the dancers’ performance, the fantastic actor that Akshaye is, he said he would dance a bit when he walks in. None of us knew what he was going to do. Akshaye entered the scene, took it from that point, and spontaneously performed.”
Dhurandhar is currently running in theatres and has breached the ₹130 crore mark at the box office. The makers have confirmed that the sequel to Ranveer Singh's headliner will hit the big screens on March 19, 2026.
