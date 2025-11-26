120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 6: Farhan Akhtar Starrer Hits A Low Even Before Tere Ishk Mein Release

120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 6: Farhan Akhtar starrer war drama is based on the Battle Of Rezang La in the high altitudes of Leh during the 1962 Indo-China War. 120 Bahadur released on November 21 to mixed reviews and the box office collection has been on a constant decline during the first week run. The movie has hit a low even before Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein has released. This is not a good sign as come Friday, 120 Bahadur could face a total washout.

120 Bahadur six-day collection detailed

120 Bahadur minted over ₹10 crore in its opening weekend. In its first week, the film collected ₹1.4 crore on Monday, ₹1.5 crore on Tuesday and ₹1 crore on Wednesday. The 6-day collection stands at ₹14 crore. The numbers are very low and the fact that it is facing competition from Mastiii 4 and De De Pyaar De 2 has also affected its growth trajectory.

Farhan Akhtar plays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati in 120 Bahadur | Image: X

120 Bahadur honours martyrs of the Ahir community

On November 18, 1962, amid freezing cold and thin air at over 16,400 feet in Ladakh, 120 men of Charlie Company, 13th Kumaon Regiment, led by the fearless Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, Param Vir Chakra, stood their ground against thousands of Chinese soldiers to protect Rezang La point located at the south-eastern ridge of the Chushul Valley, under the aegis of 114 Brigade in Ladakh. The Indian troops were cut off from reinforcements and the communication lines were severed. The 120 Indian bravehearts fought till the very last man and the very last bullet, ensuring not an inch of Indian soil fell into enemy hands.

In 120 Bahadur, Farhan plays the role of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati. The war drama is directed by Razneesh Ghai.