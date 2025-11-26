Bill Skarsgard's Pennywise Transformation Video Will Give You The Creeps | Watch

IT: Welcome To Derry is the prequel to Andrés Muschietti's hit IT movies, based on the acclaimed horror novel by Stephen King. The show has been getting rave reviews from the book lovers and even watchers are getting the goosebumps watching horror unfold in the quaint town of Derry. 5 episodes of IT: Welcome To Derry have been released so far and while the makers were giving horrific glimpses of the shape-shifting entity in various scary avatars, it finally took its human form, with Bill Skarsgard stepping in again to play the dreaded Pennywise The Clown.

A transformation video shows how Skarsgard transforms completely to play Pennywise The Clown. The actor is seen patiently getting his make up done. His ginger wig is also put on him, completing the look. A very calm and collected Skarsgard opens his eyelids at the end of the clip and smiles creepily into the camera, signaling his turn as Pennywise in complete.

About Pennywise's much-awaited entry in IT: Welcome To Derry, series co-creator Barbara Muschietti said, "We decided that, in this season, Pennywise should be a little bit like the shark in Jaws. You really want to be strategic. In both movies, it was very important for us to keep the mystery and the fear for this character alive. We find that familiarity is the enemy of that. So it was important for us to delay the pleasure, or the terror, as much as we could."

Director Andy Muschietti called it "a game of anticipation" to "get people in that state of, 'I need to see the clown! Where is it?!' That's what we would've liked as an audience. It's a bit of a slow burn."

