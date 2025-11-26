Updated 26 November 2025 at 21:59 IST
Stranger Things Season 5 On OTT: When Will Netflix Stream New Episodes In India? Release Schedule And All Else You Need To Know
The fifth and final season of the show has been split in two parts, consisting nine episode, including the finale, in total. 4 episodes from Vol 1 will release in India on Netflix on November 27.
Stranger Things Season 5 On OTT: Netflix's big hit Stranger Things first premiered in 2016 to rave reviews. Created by the Duffer Brothers, the show is now in its final season and new episodes are all set stream from November 27, amid major fan anticipation. Hawkins is under threat again and the party reunites one last time with a singular goal - to hunt and kill Vecna and an army of flying Demogorgans. For fans of the show, know the premiere time in India, full release schedule, episode titles and everything else.
Stranger Things Season 5 to release in two parts
The fifth and final season of the show has been split in two parts, consisting nine episode, including the finale, in total. Volume 1, premiering on November 27, will have four episodes. Volume 2, dropping on Christmas this year, will have three episodes. The finale, to release on New Year's eve, will bring the curtains down on the show after 9 long years.
Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 exact India release time
Netflix is making a major exception for Stranger Things final season premiere. The streamer will skip its usual 12:30 pm IST drop this time. Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 will arrive on streaming on November 27 at 6:30 am IST. This lines up with the US prime-time launch.
Episode list and runtime for Volume 1
Volume 1 of Stranger Things Season 5 will have four chapters. This will set up Volume 2 and the forthcoming finale.
Chapter One: The Crawl - 1 hour and 8 minutes
Chapter Two: The Vanishing Of... - 54 minutes
Chapter Three: The Turnbow Trap - 1 hour and 6 minutes
Chapter Four: Sorcerer - 1 hour and 23 minutes
Loose ends to tie up in Stranger Things Season 5
The final season will take fans back to where it all started. What happened to Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) when he went missing all those years ago in the Upside Down. Moreover, the final season will build up to the big fight between Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), her friends and other Hawkins dwellers against the evil Vecna and his army.
