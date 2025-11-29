120 Bahadur Controversy: Congress Leader Halts Movie Screening, Warns Farhan Akhtar With 'Jab Tak Todenge Nahi Chodenge Nahi' Remark

Farhan Akhtar's war drama 120 Bahadur hit the big screens on November 21 even as a controversy surrounded its release. A petition was filed by the Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha and others seeking a stay on the release of the movie, which is based on the 1962 Battle of Rezang La. However, the court cleared its release and 120 Bahadur arrived in cinema halls as scheduled.

The petitioners demanded that the title of the movie be changed from 120 Bahadur to 120 Ahir Vir, to honour the valour of the Ahir community in the Battle of Rezang La. It sought “factual correction and inclusion of all 120 soldiers’ names, and insertion of an appropriate disclaimer”. Moreover, it has been alleged that 120 Bahadur “distorts historical truth” by singularly glorifying Major Shaitan Singh (played by Farhan Akhtar in the movie) as a lone protagonist under the fictionalised name Bhati, thereby “erasing” the collective identity, regimental pride and community contribution of the Ahir soldiers who fought and fell beside him.

120 Bahadur is directed by Razneesh Ghai | Image: X

Delhi Congress leader Vineet Yadav has been at the forefront of the protest against the release of 120 Bahadur. He has shared many videos on Instagram, objecting to the release of the film. A video has gone viral in which Vineet crashed a screening of the movie with a loudspeaker in hand and some men with him and said, "Abhi apni seat chode aur iss movie ka bahishkar karein. Main Ahir samaj se aata hoon. Yeh jo 120 Bahadur film hai ismein jo 120 jawano ka jo balidan hai woh sahi se nahi dikhaya gaya hai. Hum mahino se sadkon pe baithe hai aur iss movie ka bahishkar kar rahe hain. Ab ham majbooran jagah jagah ja ke iss film ko rok rahe hai. Agar aapko mera yeh dard mahsoos hoti hai toh aap iss movie ka bahishkar karein. Hum yeh movie chalne nahi denge. AGar woh army ke prati itna his samarpit hai toh de de sari collection Indian Army ko."

As the audience vacated the theatre premises, Vineet said, "Aapne dikha diya ki koi ek Farhan Akhtar humein gumraah nahi kare sakta. Yeh khali movie hall tere sirf ek trailer hai. Abhi bhi samay hai Ahiron se mafi maang."

Vineet captioned his post, "Every show of 120 Bahadur film will be stopped like this. Ahir society knows how to explain and fight too. Farhan will not leave you until we break you (sic)."