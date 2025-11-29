Bigg Boss 19 Fame Abhishek Bajaj Royally Ignored By Fatima Sana Shaikh, Vijay Varma, Manish Malhotra, Rekha At Gustaakh Ishq Premiere, Netizens Say 'Bullywood Thud Pe'

Bigg Boss 19 is currently in its final leg. Only eight contestants remain and the show has found its first finalist in Gaurav Khanna before the finale week begins. While there were many contestants on BB19 who have been evicted from the house, for contestants and viewers, Abhishek Bajaj was deserving to be in the top 5. This has also been discussed by housemates several times and even Pranit More has been pulled up on various occasions for choosing Ashnoor over Abhishek to stay in the show.

Meanwhile, Abhishek made his way out of the show in 11th week. He has been attending events and networking within the industry in attempts to get more visibility as an aspiring actor. Recently, he was seen at the premiere of Manish Malhotra's recently released movie Gustaakh Ishq in Mumbai. The event was hosted by the makers after the romance drama hit the big screens on November 28.

Abhishek Bajaj snapped at Gustaakh Ishq premiere | Image: Varinder Chawla

A video from the red carpet has gone viral in which it appeared as if Abhishek was ignored by Bollywood actors at the screening. In the clip, Manish is seen getting snapped with Rekha and his movie's lead stars Fatima and Vijay. As the four posed together, Abhishek stood besides them, without anyone noticing him or inviting him to click photos. His fans were left disappointed over the alleged unfair treatment meted out to him at the Bollywood event.

Advertisement

However, Abhishek showed grace and waited patiently for the red carpet to get cleared so that he could get clicked as well. "Hamara Bajaj best hai (sic)," commented one. Another one wrote, "Bullywood Thud Pe," in a reference to Abhishek's viral dialogue in Bigg Boss. One of the netizens mentioned that it was sad to witness how outsiders are treated by Bollywood insiders even in public. "So sad to see how these celebrities completely ignored a powerhouse of talent like Abhishek, as if he didn’t even exist. Watching him being ignored by these so called classy, educated, and wealthy, left out of group pictures, conversations, just because he isn’t a nepo kid is very heart breaking (sic)," mentioned an X user.