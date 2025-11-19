120 Bahadur Early Reviews: Netizens Call It 'Saal Ki Sabse Bhaari Film', Farhan Akhtar's War Drama Delivers 'Emotionally Charged' And 'Unforgettable' Climax

120 Bahadur Early Reviews: Farhan Akhtar fronted war drama 120 Bahadur has got some hype surrounding its release ahead of November 21. The movie takes inspiration from the valiant 120 Indian soldiers who were martyred in the 1962 war with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Rezang La pass. The story of unrelenting courage and patriotism that is being recreated on the screens has already moved many who have read written versions of the war heroics. After early screenings of the film were organised, watchers felt emotionally charged with the sincerity with which the Indian soldiers have been honoured in 120 Bahadur.

What is the story of 120 Bahadur?

On November 18, 1962, amid freezing cold and thin air at over 16,400 feet in Ladakh, 120 men of Charlie Company, 13th Kumaon Regiment, led by the fearless Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, Param Vir Chakra, stood their ground against thousands of Chinese soldiers to protect Rezang La point located at the south-eastern ridge of the Chushul Valley, under the aegis of 114 Brigade in Ladakh.

The Indian troops were cut off from reinforcements and the communication lines were severed. The 120 Indian bravehearts fought till the very last man and the very last bullet, ensuring not an inch of Indian soil fell into enemy hands.

120 Bahadur is based on the Battle Of Rezang La in 1962 | Image: X

Months later, nobody knew the fate of these 120 soldiers until February 1963, when a search party of the Indian army unearthed the snow-covered corpses on the battlefield. It is said that some soldiers froze while they were still clinging on to their guns. Others were found frozen to death in crouched positions.

120 Bahadur gets positive reviews

Watchers said that the climax of 120 Bahadur will leave anyone teary-eyed.

Others called it a "heartfelt tribute to the real heroes of Rezang La".

Many mentioned how Farhan's performance as Rezang La war hero Major Shaitan Singh Bhati is measured and drives the narrative in its emotional high points.