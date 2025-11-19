Updated 19 November 2025 at 19:12 IST
Travis Scott Angrily Bangs ₹1.3 Crore Car Window To Scare Off Paparazzi In Mumbai, Video Goes Viral
Rapper Travis Scott travelled in a ₹1.3 crore Mercedes GLS in Mumbai. The expensive vehicle bore the brunt of his short temper as he had an encounter with the paparazzi at the Kalina airport.
After twin concerts in New Delhi ahead of Diwali, rapper Travis Scott is all set to enthrall his desi fans once again in Mumbai. Scott will perform at the Mahalaxmi Race Course on Wednesday, November 19. Ahead of his planned concert in the city as part of the Circus Maximus World Tour, Scott arrived at Mumbai's Kalina airport earlier in the day. A moment of him getting angry at the paparazzi has gone viral.
Scott appeared calm and composed as he exited from the Kalina airport with some of his staffers. While he was clicked on the move, he didn't stop for pictures. This prodded the media persons to hound him for snaps. Some even surrounded his car and flashed the cameras for images. This rubbed the Type Shit rapper the wrong way and he got visibly upset. Scott then banged his fist on his car window to scare off the paparazzi. He also wore angry expressions on his face during this viral encounter in Mumbai.
Scott travelled in a ₹1.3 crore Mercedes GLS. The expensive vehicle bore the brunt of the short encounter between Scott and the paparazzi. He had earlier scheduled his performances in New Delhi only. However, as soon as tickets got sold out for his gig in the national capital a Mumbai stop was added to his Circus Maximus World Tour.
As per BookMyShow, Scott's 5-hour gig, including opening acts, will kick off at 5 pm on Wednesday. The singer-songwriter will deliver some of his chartbuster tracks, including Sicko Mode, Goosebumps, Butterfly Effect, FE! and more. Scott’s Circus Maximus World Tour in 2025 spans six countries, including Johannesburg (South Africa), Seoul (South Korea), Sanya (China), Tokyo (Japan), Abu Dhabi (UAE) and Delhi and Mumbai (India).
