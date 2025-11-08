The Real Story Of 120 Bahadur And The Battle Of Rezang La Will Send A Shiver Down Your Spine

Farhan Akhtar is all set to bring to the big screens the beyond inspiring story of valiant Indian soldiers who were martyred during the 1962 Indo-China War. Titled 120 Bahadur, the movie honours the fallen heroes at Rezang La. While there has been a developing controversy over the title of the film, with the Ahir community claiming that 120 Bahadur does not “adequately honour” the the sacrifice of 120 Ahir soldiers who fought off the Chinese troops in biting cold and did not surrender even an inch of Indian soil, the true story as depicted dramatically in the movie is indeed spine chilling.

The battle of Rezang La: A poignant tale of brotherhood and sacrifice

On November 18, 1962, amid freezing cold and thin air at over 16,400 feet in Ladakh, 120 men of Charlie Company, 13th Kumaon Regiment, led by the fearless Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, Param Vir Chakra, stood their ground against thousands of Chinese soldiers to protect Rezang La point located at the south-eastern ridge of the Chushul Valley, under the aegis of 114 Brigade in Ladakh.

The Indian troops were cut off from reinforcements and the communication lines were severed. The 120 Indian bravehearts fought till the very last man and the very last bullet, ensuring not an inch of Indian soil fell into enemy hands.

Image: X

Months later, nobody knew the fate of these 120 soldiers until February 1963, when a search party of the Indian army unearthed the snow-covered corpses on the battlefield. It is said that some soldiers froze while they were still clinging on to their guns. Others were found frozen to death in crouched positions.

Image: X

An emotional send off to the fallen heroes

The bodies of the 120 soldiers were brought down to the plains in Chushul. However, it was not possible to send the mortal remains home. The authorities decided that only Major Shaitan Singh's body will be sent to his hometown in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, while the rest of the martyrs will be cremated together with full military honours in Chushul. Given the lifeless landscape of the Valley, it was impossible to build a pyre. Eventually the pyre was built using furniture from the officers' mess, living quarters and offices of the brigade.

