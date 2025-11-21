120 Bahadur Vs Mastiii 4 Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Trends): Farhan Akhtar Starrer War Drama Trails Behind Vivek Oberoi's Adult Comedy

120 Bahdur and Mastiii 4 are the two new releases this weekend | Image: Republic

120 Bahadur Vs Mastiii 4 Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Trends): This Friday, two new Hindi movies hit the big screens. On one hand is Farhan Akhtar fronted period war drama 120 Bahadur, which is based on the Battle Of Rezang La in 1962, and the other is the adult comedy Mastiii 4, starring Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani and Riteish Deshmukh. Holdover release, the rom-com De De Pyaar 2 is also giving competition to the new titles. Here's how the three Bollywood films are performing at the box office, as per early trends on November 21.

120 Bahadur Vs Mastiii 4: Close competition between the new releases

Mastiii 4 is the fourth installment in the adult comedy franchise. The latest entry is directed by Milap Zaveri and also features Nargis Fakhri, Tusshar Kapoor and Arshad Warsi as the new cast members alongside the OG trio of Aftab, Vivek and Riteish. On its release day, Mastiii 4 opened to a below par response at the ticket window, although expectations weren't high. Good word of mouth can help the biz grow over the weekend, but on day 1, by afternoon, Mastiii 4 collected ₹82 lakh. Theatre occupancy remained low - at around 6% for the morning shows in screens across India.

120 Bahadur also started out on a very slow note, collecting around ₹30 lakh. Currently, the war drama is trailing behind Mastiii 4, but positive talk around the movie can help it take lead by evening and over the first weekend. Theatre occupancy remained very low - under 5% for the morning shows at the domestic box office.

Can De De Pyaar De 2 hold up against new releases?

Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Rakul Preet Singh fronted rom com De De Pyaar De 2 released last Friday on November 14.

