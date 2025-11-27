120 Bahadur Vs Mastiii 4 Box Office Collection Day 7: New Releases Witness Complete Washout

The new Hindi releases last week, the adult comedy Mastiii 4 and the war drama 120 Bahadur have wound up their first week run in cinema halls. They were expected to do well at the box office, given Masti is a hit franchise and 120 Bahadur is inspired by the Battle Of Rezang La. However, after 7 days, the collections have been underwhelming. Instead, the holdover release, Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer De De Pyaar De 2 has managed to put up a much better show in its second week.

120 Bahadur and Mastiii 4 crash at the box office

After its first week, Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur has collected ₹15 crore nett in India. The biz has been on a constant decline and the numbers fell below the ₹1 crore mark on Thursday. With the release of Tere Ishk Mein, featuring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, on November 28, 120 Bahadur will certainly struggle for audiences.

Mastiii 4 started off on a slightly better note than 120 Bahadur. However, since the word of mouth has been poor, this film too crashed quickly. In 7 days, the Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani and Riteish Deshmukh starrer has collected ₹13.85 crore.

De De Pyaar De 2 winds up its second week

The rom com De De Pyaar De 2 was expected to suffer after the release of 120 Bahadur and Mastiii 4. However, as the new movies struggled to find their audiences, DDPD 2 capitalised. In its second week, the movie performed better than the other two on all days. In 14 days, DDPD 2 has collected ₹67 crore.

