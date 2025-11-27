Viral: Palaash Muchhal, Mystery Choreographer Snapped At Pre-Wedding Function Without Smriti Mandhana

Social media has been rife with speculation over why Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal called off their wedding suddenly. While Smriti's father Shrinivas' sudden hospitalisation on the eve of his daughter's wedding has been cited as the reason behind postponement of the nuptials by the Muchhal family, Smriti's side has maintained an eerie silence. Moreover, a controversy has erupted after certain alleged leaked chats hinted that Palaash was wooing other women while he was in a relationship with Smriti and would frequently message them on Instagram.

Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal have reportedly been dating since 2019 | Image: X

Another wild rumour suggests that Palaash cheated on Smriti with their choreographer before their planned wedding on November 23. As per circulating information on social media, the choreographer in question was part of Bosco Martis' team who was choreographing the pre-wedding functions. Now, a picture of Palaash with his wedding choreographer has surfaced, leading many to believe that this is the woman who he was allegedly involved with right before his wedding to Smriti. The viral picture also features Bosco.

As per Reddit users, the woman in choreographer Nandika Diwedi. She is a dancer and has worked with choreographers like Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji. Nandika's Insta bio describes her as a personal instructor and choreographer living in Mumbai. She has also featured in some music videos as a background dancer. However, her Insta handle seems to have been made private amid this controversy.

Palaash Muchhal snapped at his mehendi ceremony | Image: X

While their is radio silence from Smriti and Palaash about their postponed wedding, rumours continue to pick pace. As per reports, Smriti's father has been discharged from the hospital and is currently recovering at home.

