BLACKPINK Lisa Sparks Dating Rumours With Younger Thai Actor After Shopping Date Videos Surface

Korean idol Lisa is currently on her Deadline world tour with her girl group BLACKPINK. The K-pop band has been playing one show after another across various locations and their latest stop is Singapore. In between her work commitments, Lisa's outing with with a Thai actor has sparked viral romance rumours between the duo. This speculation comes amid Lisa's continued linkup with French businessman Frédéric Arnault for several years.

Lisa is said to be in a relationship with French businessman Frédéric Arnault | Image: X

During an outing, Lisa was seen in an apparel and accessory store in Thailand. Some snaps show her with her family members. In other images, she was seen hanging out with her friends as they tried out different items at the store. It is here that Lisa was seen alongside Pongtiwat Tangwancharoen. In a moment that many on the internet dubbed "mushy", they were seen trying out funky hats.

Pongtiwat Tangwancharoen is an actor, singer and model under Channel 3. The 25-year-old is known for his appearances in Ready, Set, Love, ntern in My Heart, and Happy New Year. His proximity to Lisa and the comfort they shared in public led many to speculate that they were dating. "They look like couple goals while shopping," commented one. Another social media user wrote, "Nice couple". However, Lisa's fans were quick to dismiss any dating hearsay related to The White Lotus season 3 star and Pongtiwat Tangwancharoen, pointing out that they are no more than friends. Some mentioned that Lisa was three years older to the Thai star and that them dating wasn't possible.

Advertisement

Pongtiwat Tangwancharoen with Lisa | Image: X

Pongtiwat Tangwancharoen and Lisa have been close friends for a while, with the actor attending BLACKPINK’s recent tour date and Thailand and snapping a photo with Lisa. He has frequently been seen with the idol when she returns home from her tours. Meanwhile, there is no confirmation about Lisa dating Frédéric Arnault or them breaking up.