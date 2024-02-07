12th Fail: Anand Mahindra Praises Vikrant Massey Starrer, Says Actor Deserves A National Award

Advertisement

Anand Mahindra:12th Fail hit the big screens on October 27. The film is based on the real-life story of IPS Officer Manoj Kumar. After a successful theatrical run, the movie made its digital debut on December 29. Ever since the movie premiered on OTT, people from all walks of life have made mention of the Vikrant Massey starrer calling the film one of the best of the year. The latest celebrity to join the long list is business tycoon Anand Mahindra.

12th Fail leaves a lasting impression on business tycoon Anand Mahindra

On January 17, Anand Mahindra took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share a review of 12th Fail. The businessman mentioned that he watched the film recently, and if there is one film that everyone should watch it should be this. He penned a note to heap praises on the actor as well as the director of the film.

Finally saw ‘12th FAIL’ over this past weekend.

If you see only ONE film this year, make it this one.



Why?



1) Plot: This story is based on real-life heroes of the country. Not just the protagonist, but the millions of youth, hungry for success, who struggle against extrordinary… pic.twitter.com/vk5DVx7sOx — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 17, 2024

In his note, Anand Mahindra wrote, “Finally saw ‘12th FAIL’ over this past weekend. If you see only ONE film this year, make it this one.” He then went on to elaborate on how the film shows real-life stories of many youths across the country who are ‘hungry for success’. He lauded Vidhu Vinod Chopra for perfect casting in the film. He added, “Acting: @VidhuChopraa does a brilliant job of the casting. Each character is credible in the role & they turn in gritty, passionate performances. But @VikrantMassey delivers a bravura performance that merits a National Film Award. He was not just acting out the character’s life, he was living it.” He was also impressed with the way Vidhu Vinod Chopra presented the film and said that the interview scene in the movie was a highlight. The businessman ended his note by mentioning, “Mr Chopra, yeh dil maange more films like this!”

Vikrant Massey expresses gratitude to Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra’s note did not go unnoticed by Vikrant Massey. The actor also took to his X account to write a reply for the businessman. In his reply, Massey wrote, “Thank you Mr. Mahindra Your appreciation for our efforts and recommendation for the film means the world to me. And I’m sure each & every member of our team shares the same excitement. You’ve been an inspiration to millions through your commitment in excellence & compassion.”

You have a special talent @VikrantMassey

Use it well… https://t.co/0bNdMkIJkQ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 17, 2024

He concluded the note by mentioning that they must ‘have done something right’ to garner the attention of Mahindra. The businessman then exclaimed, “You have a special talent @VikrantMassey Use it well…” Previously several actors like Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut and several others have also penned a not of appreciation for the film.