Updated January 25th, 2024 at 13:05 IST

12th Fail: Arjun Kapoor Praises Vikrant Massey Starrer, Says Storyline ‘Resonates Deeply’

Arjun Kapoor took to his social media account to share a review of the Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail. The film is directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Arjun Kapoor, 12th Fail
A file photo of Arjun Kapoor, 12th Fail | Image:Arjun Kapoor/Instagram. IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
12th Fail has become one of the most talked about films of the previous year. Released on October 27, the film made its digital premiere on December 29. Since then several members of the industry have taken to their social media accounts to share appreciation for the film. The latest to join the brigade is Arjun Kapoor. The Ishaqzaade actor took to his social media account to heap praises on Vikrant Massey for his performance in the film. 

Restart karne se darne ka nahi: Arjun Kapoor shares lesson from 12th Fail

On January 24, Arjun Kapoor took to his social media account to share a poster of Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail. The actor shared the poster and penned a note for the film with a dialogue from it, “Restart karne se darne ka nahi.” He called the film a ‘masterpiece’ that stays with a person. 

Talking about the film, Arjun Kapoor wrote, “#ArjunRecommends 12th Fail truly passed with flying colors, winning our hearts! The direction was a masterstroke, a storyline that resonates deeply, and the acting was nothing short of perfection. Every frame felt like a brushstroke of emotion, creating a masterpiece that stays with you.” He concluded the post by writing, “Kudos to the entire team for this cinematic gem that goes beyond entertainment (Accompanied by a red-heart emoji).”  Vikrant Massey reshared the compliments given by Arjun Kapoor and wrote, “AK my brother”

Varun Dhawan thanks Vikrant Massey for making a ‘beautiful film’ 

On January 23, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram stories to share a poster of 12th Fail and write words of appreciation for the film. The actor shared the poster of the film and gave a shoutout to the cast and crew. Along with the post, he noted, “This film has to be one of the most beautiful films I have seen in a long long time thank you for this @medhashankr @vidhuvinodchoprafilms @vikrantmassey kya baat his. Yaar.” 

Published January 25th, 2024 at 13:05 IST

