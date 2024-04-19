Advertisement

Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr starrer 12th Fail has become one of the most talked about films of last year. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the movie received massive critical and commercial acclaim in theatres as well as on OTT. Most recently, the movie based on a novel, achieved a rare feat at the box office by completing 25 weeks in theatres, the first film to do so since Sunny Deol’s Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001).

Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr reveal director Vidhu Vinod Chopra gave them ₹100 for good job in each scene

Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr, in an interview with Instant Bollywood, recalled the fun time they had while shooting for the film. The actors remembered director Vidhu Vinod Chopra rewarding the cast with a small amount of money every time they performed a good scene. The actress shared her excitement about receiving the reward for the first time and said, “There was no competition, but the first time I got a hundred (₹100 note), I had to show it to everybody on set.”

She shared that getting the appreciation in front of her co-actor Vikrant doubled her happiness. She added, “I have gone and shown it to everybody. And I told them, ‘Listen I got a hundred', because getting a hundred in front of Vikrant was like a big feat for me.” Vikrant revealed that by the end of filming, he had earned around ₹400 in rewards from the filmmaker. He asserted, “Maine overall film ke end mein kuch ₹380 kamaye mere khyal se. (Overall, I earned ₹380 at the end of the film.)”

Vikrant Massey thanks audiences as 12th Fail marks Silver Jubilee in theatres

On April 12, Vikrant Massey took to his social media account to share a note of gratitude as his film 12th Fail completed 25 weeks in theatres. The actor shared a special poster of the film made to celebrate the silver jubilee. Sharing the photo, Vikrant wrote in the caption, “First film in 23 years to achieve this milestone.”

The actor further mentioned, “Thank you audiences for making our dream come true. YOU truly are responsible for making this happen 🙏🏽❤️ Much Love.” While the Silver Jubilee in theatre was a common achievement for movies back in the day, the milestone has become increasingly rare.