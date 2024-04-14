Advertisement

Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail became one of the most talked about films of last year. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film received massive critical acclaim from the audiences as well as people in the industry. Released on October 27, the movie has received yet another feat by completing 25 weeks of theatrical run.

Vikrant Massey thanks audiences on the occasion of the film completing the Silver Jubilee

On April 12, Vikrant Massey took to his social media account to share a note of gratitude as his film 12th Fail completed 25 weeks in theatres. The actor shared a special poster of the film made to celebrate the silver jubilee. Sharing the photo, Vikrant wrote in the caption, “First film in 23 years to achieve this milestone.”

The actor further mentioned, “Thank you audiences for making our dream come true. YOU truly are responsible for making this happen 🙏🏽❤️ Much Love.” While Silver Jubilee in theatre was a common achievement for movies back in the day, the milestone has become increasingly rare. Before 12th Fail, Sunny Deol starrer Gadar: Ek Prem Katha achieved the 25-weeks theatrical run 23 years ago.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra announces Zero Se Restart to show 12th Fail-making

Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the acclaimed filmmaker, has unveiled an exciting new project that promises to take audiences behind the scenes of his recent hit film 12th Fail (2023). Titled Zero Se Restart, this behind-the-scenes video is set to release on July 19, offering viewers a glimpse into the journey of bringing 12th Fail to life. Zero Se Restart will delve into the intricate process of how 12th Fail evolved from its inception to its completion, showcasing BTS footage from the sets and revealing the challenges and triumphs encountered along the way. Starring Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr, Anant Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee, 12th Fail captivated audiences with its compelling narrative and stellar performances.

Announcing the release of Zero Se Restart, the makers shared a poster on Instagram, teasing fans with a glimpse of what's to come. The caption read, "Vinod Chopra Films proudly presents Zero Se Restart: the extraordinary journey behind the making of #12thFail! Witness the incredible behind-the-scenes story of how this blockbuster defied all odds. A captivating tale of resilience and triumph, embodying the spirit of Vinod Chopra Films' motto of the 3 E's: Entertain, Educate, and Elevate." 12th Fail made its theatrical debut on October 27 last year, garnering widespread critical acclaim and amassing a box-office collection of Rs 66.55 crore. Following its successful theatrical run, the film was released on Disney+ Hotstar on December 29, further expanding its reach to a wider audience.

(With inputs from agencies)