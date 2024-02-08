Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 00:04 IST

12th Fail Star Vikrant Massey, Expecting First Child, Shares Unseen Photo With Wife Sheetal Thakur

Soon-to-be father Vikrant Massey has shared a new photo on his Instagram handle with his wife Sheetal Thakur, looking cute and hilarious.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur
Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur | Image:Sheetal Thakur/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Vikrant Massey is currently basking in the success of his last film 12th Fail. However, apart from his professional life, the actor is also in the news owing to his personal life. The actor is soon going to welcome his first child with his wife and actress Sheetal Thakur.

Vikrant Masey shares a new goofy photo with his wife Sheetal Thakur

Taking to Instagram, Vikrant shared a funny yet cute photo with his wife who looks heavily pregnant. The couple can be seen seated in a restaurant and is seen making a funny face while playfully holding Sheetal's chin. Sharing the post, he wrote a sweet caption, "Mera yellow waala Angry Bird".

(A new photo of Vikrant and Sheetal | Image: VikrantMassey/Instagram)

Soon after he shared the post, his fans flooded the comment section. Raashii Khanna wrote, "Hahaha so cute you guys!" Dia Mirza commented, "Hi Again" hinting that the couple bumped into the actress during their lunch date. Arjun Bijlani dropped heart emoticons. A fan wrote, "Mashallah. Stay blessed the both of you" Another wrote, "You are literally such a cutie (ok but seeing your growth since Qubool hai is so fun to witness)".

Vikrant Massey Wife Sheetal Thakur Pregnant Tied Knot In February 2022 Haseen Dilruba Fame | पापा बनने वाले हैं 'हसीन दिलरुबा' फेम Vikrant Messy, वाइफ शीतल ठाकुर हैं प्रेग्नेंट!
(A file photo of the couple | Image: Vikrant/Instagram)

Sheetal Thakur's baby shower

The couple announced that they are expecting their first child on September 24 and hosted a jungle-themed baby shower last month. The couple had an intimate baby shower which included their family and friends. Sheetal wore a dark green sleeveless dress, while Vikrant sported a pink shirt with white pants. Sheetal shared the photos and captioned it as, "Sheetal captioned the post as: “Life's about to get a whole lot cuter Snippets from my babyshower #hatchingsoon”. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vikrant earned rave reviews for his performance in 12th Fail where he portrayed the role of IPS Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. Next, he will be seen in Yaar Jigri, Sector 36, and Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba in the lineup.

Published January 12th, 2024 at 23:20 IST

