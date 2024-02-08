Advertisement

12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey has been basking in the success of his film that released in 2023. The movie has received positive responses from critics and audiences alike, making it a blockbuster hit. Amid the success of 12th Fail, Vikrant Massey took to his social media handle to express gratitude to his fans.

Vikrant Massey thanks everyone for the success of 12th Fail

Vikrant Massey took to his Instagram handle to express gratitude to his fans. Sharing a video, he said (which loosely translates to) "Namaste, you must be thinking why am I shooting my video and talking to you guys. I want to say a lot of things, but in short I want to thank you because for the past 80 days 12th Fail has been running in theatres. I am thankful for the love and respect you guys have given, and for that me and the 12th Fail team are grateful. However, if you haven't watched the film and especially the kids in your home, then do watch it in your spare time as it is their story on the big screen. Thank you for all the love and all the very best. If you haven't watched 12th Fail at a cinema hall near you, you can still do it now. Thank you."

He further captioned the post, "If you haven’t yet…Please go and watch #12thfail at the Cinema near you 🙏🏽❤️It’s been more than 75 MAGICAL days of this beautiful film running in Cinemas. And as you now know, this really is YOUR story. OUR story."

Medha Shankr expresses gratitude to fans

The lead actress of 12th Fail, Medha Shankr, posted a video of herself thanking her fans. Sharing the video, she penned, "It’s not “our” film #12thFail anymore, it’s YOURS! Thankyou for the unprecedented love you’ve shown us. #12thFail is still running in theatres in its 12th week! Please go watch it in a theatre near you and experience this magical film on a big screen with your friends and family! Aap sabhi ko dher sara pyaar🤗 Thankyou for everything🙏🏼❤️💫."

Meanwhile, 12th Fail is based on the life of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma and his wife IRS inspector Shraddha Joshi. The film helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra has emerged as a box office success and has been sent to the Oscars 2024 as an independent nomination.

