Updated January 24th, 2024 at 08:59 IST

12th Fail: Varun Dhawan Calls Vikrant Massey Starrer ‘Most Beautiful Film’

12th Fail is based on Anurag Pathak's novel, the film is about a man who failed his 12th standard exam but managed to clear the UPSC through mere hard work.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Varun Dhawan, 12th Fail
A file photo of Varun Dhawan, 12th Fail poster | Image:Varun Dhawan/Instgram, IMDb
12th Fail hit the big screens on October 27 and made its digital premiere on December 29. Headlined by Vikrant Massey and helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the movie has been receiving massive critical acclaim ever since its release. The latest to join the brigade of people heaping praise on the movie is Varun Dhawan. The Bawaal actor took to his social media account to pen a note for the drama. 

Varun Dhawan thanks Vikrant Massey for making a ‘beautiful film’ 

On January 23, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram stories to share a poster of 12th Fail and write words of appreciation for the film. The actor shared the poster of the film and gave a shoutout to the cast and crew. Along with the post, he noted, “This film has to be one of the most beautiful films I have seen in a long long time thank you for this @medhashankr @vidhuvinodchoprafilms @vikrantmassey kya baat his. Yaar.” 

A screengrab of Varun Dhawan's post | Image: Varun Dhawan/Instagram 

Varun Dhawan’s appreciation of the film did not miss the attention of Vikrant Massey. The actor reshared the post and expressed his gratitude. Taking to his Instagram stories, Vikrant mentioned, “Ab to Hero No 1 ne bhi bol diya!!! Thanks a ton VD. Much much love brother.” 

A screengrab of Vikrant Massey's post | Image: Vikrant Massey 

Vicky Kaushal left ‘speechless’ after watching 12th Fail 

Varun Dhawan’s appreciation for the Vikrant Massey starrer comes after actor Vicky Kaushal took to his social media to heap praises on the film. On January 21 Vicky took to his Instagram stories to share his thoughts on 12th Fail. The actor emphasised how though the film made him cry, he was left with a happy heart. He even expressed his desire to give Vikrant Massey a tight hug for his stellar work in the film.  

A screengrab of Vicky Kaushal's post | image: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram 

Vicky's note read, “Speechless! Bohat roya par dil khush ho gya. The best film, the best performance and the best story of the year. What a cinematic triumph! @vidhuvinodchoprafilms I tip my hat off to you Sir @vikrantmassey jald hi milkar gale lagna hai Such an inspiring performance @medhashankr absolutely brilliant! And my salute to the entire ensemble cast and all the technicians! What a Film!”

12th Fail is based on Anurag Pathak's novel, the film is about a man who failed his 12th standard exam but managed to clear the UPSC through mere hard work. 

Published January 24th, 2024 at 08:59 IST

