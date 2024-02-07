English
12th Fail: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar Twin With Real Life Manoj Sharma, Shraddha In Viral Photo

A photo of actors Vikrant Massey and Shraddha Arya with the real-life couple Manoj Sharma and Shraddha Arya is going viral on the internet.

The 12th Fail fever is refusing to slow down as the film even after over 100 days of its release is continuing to steal the spotlight. While the makers of the film recently celebrated 100 days of the film in theaters, a photo of the reel-life couple twinning with the real-life officer couple is going viral. In the photo, Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar can be seen twinning with IPS Manoj Sharma and his wife and officer Shraddha Arya. The viral photo is seemingly from the sets of the Vidhu Vinod Chopra film.

Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar Twin With Manoj Sharma, Shraddha Arya

A day ago, the production house of the film 12th Fail shared a photo of Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar alongside IPS officer Manoj Sharma and his wife Shraddha Arya on their official Instagram handle. In the photo, both Vikrant and Manoj could be seen wearing similar brick-red check shirts, while Medha Shankar and Sraddha Arya could be seen wearing similar-looking blue kurtas. The resemblance of the reel-life couple to real-life couple is winning the internet.

What do we know about 12th Fail?

12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, released in theaters on 27 October alongside Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas. The film, with good word of mouth, became a hit at the box office. The film made on a reported budget of ₹20 crore has earned over ₹66 crore gross. The Vikrant Massey starrer eventually streamed on Zee5. However, despite its availability on the OTT platform, the film continued to run at the box office and mint good numbers. On February 3, the makers of the film along with Manoj Sharma and Shraddha Arya celebrated 100 days of the film in theater.

 

